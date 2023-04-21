Ex-Imo Governor Ihedioha Mourns As He Loses Mother [Photo]

A former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has announced the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha, at the age of 90.

In a statement released on Friday on behalf of the Ihedioha family, the former governor said the deceased died on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.

Ihedioha stated that his late mother is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He noted that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

The statement reads: “After a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022.

“While we thank friends and well-wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”