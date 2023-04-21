Eid-el-fitr: Abia Chief Imam Sends Message To Gov-Elect, Alex Otti

The Chief Imam of Abia Central Mosque, Aminu Lawn, has sent a message to the Abia state governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti.

Naija News understands that the Chief Iman’s message comes in the wake of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

As Muslims in Nigeria join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebrations, the Abia chief Imam has told Otti to make Abians his point of interest.

According to him, as the state is about to experience a change in government at all levels, the incoming administration should be nice and fair to Nigerians.

He called on Otti “to be good to the people of the state”, adding, “may God help Nigeria over the change of government” in the country.

Also speaking after the Eid-el-fitr prayers was the traditional ruler of the Hausa community in the state and Chairman, South-East, South-South Muslim community, Sarkin Hausawa, HRH Alh. Yaro Danladi, who urged all to show love to one another, not minding religion or tribe.

He further advised citizens of the south-east and south-south states to always show love to their state governments, while admonishing the federal government to ameliorate the sufferings of common Nigerians because the hardship is too much.