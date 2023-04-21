Gunmen Kill Five Policemen, Couple In Imo

Five policemen on Friday morning were killed by gunmen at the Okpala Junction in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

Naija News gathered that the unidentified gunmen also killed a couple identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu who hailed from the Amankwo Okpala community.

Commercial activities have been put to a halt in the community following the killings.

A relative of the couple, Uche who spoke with Punch disclosed that the policemen drove from the neighbouring Abo Mbaise police division to eat at the junction.

According to Uche, while the policemen were eating, the gunmen drove to the scene and opened fire on them.

He said that while three policemen were shot dead at the scene, two others ran to a nearby shop but their attackers raced to the shop and killed them and equally killed a couple who owned the shop they ran into.

Eyewitness noted that the gunmen after killing the policemen, carted away their five rifles.

The source said, “It is a Black Friday in our community. Gunmen around 8 am shot five policemen dead at Okpala junction. The policemen drove in a white-coloured Hilux from Aboh Mbaise Police Division to eat at the junction.

“As they were eating, gunmen drove to the place and opened fire on them. Two out of the five policemen ran to a nearby shop where a couple sold meat pie and sachet water. After killing the three policemen, they came two the shop where the two other officers were hiding and killed them. They also killed a husband and wife that owned the shop.

“They took away their rifles and drove off. This is so unfortunate. Our community is bleeding. Everybody is confused. The couple just relocated from Lagos about one year ago. We just deposited their bodies in a mortuary. The market is shut. People here ran away out of shock and fear. This is unbelievable.”

Another source, Dominic Okpor, disclosed that he saw the lifeless bodies of the cops on the road when he drove through Owerri–Aba Road.

Okpor said, “The bodies of the five policemen were lying on the road as we drove through. Their Hilux was also parked at the junction. The scene was horrible. It is terrible. God have mercy.”