Ademola Lookman Ruled Out Of Atalanta Vs Roma Clash

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman has been ruled out of the postponed Italian Serie A match between his team, Atalanta and Roma.

Lookman had to be sidelined ahead of the game due to a lingering injury which forced him to miss Atalanta’s 1-1 away draw against Fiorentina on Monday, April 17.

Within the week, the 25-year-old Nigerian international received further medical examination which showed that he needs to be rested a bit more.

Lookman’s right thigh muscle has been strained, according to a report from the Italian website Tuttomercatoweb.

According to the report, he might participate in the match between Atalanta and Torino on April 29 in Turin.

The report reads, “Ademola will not take part in Atalanta-Roma, a game that will close the match schedule of the week 31st fixture on Monday evening.

“The player has been subjected to further tests and the first diagnosis confirmed a muscle strain to the hamstring of the right thigh.

“Lookman will try to recover for the next match, the one against Turin.”

Ademola Lookman, who transferred from Leipzig to Atalanta during the summer transfer window, has adjusted brilliantly and is presently the top scorer for Atalanta in the league. He has 13 goals and five assists from 28 appearances so far in the Italian Serie A.

Gasperini, whose team is currently sixth in the Serie A with 49 points after 30 games, will be hopeful that Lookman’s injury is not as catastrophic as initially believed.