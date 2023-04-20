We Were Provoked During The 2023 Elections, But We Kept Our Cool – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reiterated his belief and commitment to seeing a new and better Nigeria.

In view of this, he called on Nigerians to remain patriotic, pray for the country and remain committed to the rule of law.

Naija News reports the former Anambra State Governor who noted in a Twitter post on Wednesday night that he and others in his camp were provoked during the recently concluded 2023 general elections however stressed the need to remain calm.

Obi praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ into law, adding that he believes that in no distant time, the youths of the country will have taken over leadership roles in Nigeria.

According to the Labour Party flagbearer, a new Nigeria is very possible and pleads with every Nigerian to keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive.

He stressed that the millions of Nigerians who voted for Yusuf Datti and himself did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in them for a new Nigeria.

In his words, “Recent events in our country, including political developments in Adamawa state, underline the importance of adhering to the rule of law. As a patriotic Nigerian who has served this country diligently.

“I remain committed to serving the Nigerian people and achieving a greater Nigeria in which everyone will be a beneficiary of our God-given wealth of abundant human and natural resources.

“Nigeria is a truly blessed and potentially great nation. With the Almighty God on our side, Nigeria’s greatness will soon manifest fully, thus ensuring that she is well-respected globally.

“In view of this, l ask all well-meaning Nigerians to commit their heart to prayers for a better and greater Nigeria.

“It bears reiterating as I did yesterday at the National Executive Council Meeting of the Labour Party held in Asaba, that the millions of Nigerians who voted for Datti and I did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in us for a new Nigeria.

“So we must stay the course. H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerian youths to have faith in Nigeria and prepare for leadership roles when he signed the ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ into law.

“I agree with him that we have enough vibrant and intelligent Nigerian youths ready to propel Nigeria to greatness, and it is my desire and commitment to empower Nigerian youths to leadership.

“Yet, we must do our utmost to be calm even under provocation; we must also not allow those bent on using any pretext to plunge our country into chaos and leave our youths without a future to succeed.

“We were provoked during the elections, but we showed restraint, patriotism and wisdom because we were voting for a greater Nigeria and not for the destruction of Nigeria. They deployed agents who killed and maimed many, including innocent women, but we kept our cool.

“I plead to every Nigerian to keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive. We are on this journey together, and better and happier years await all of us. God bless the good people of Nigeria and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. -PO”