Top 25 Best Companies To Work In Nigeria (2023 Full List)

The 2023 list of the best companies to work for in Nigeria has been released based on the report of a research carried out by the professional networking platform, LinkedIn.

Naija News understands that according to the research, the 25 companies were chosen based on their abilities to offer their employees the right environment to grow their careers.

To rank the companies, LinkedIn used eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression, which are: Ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background, and employee presence in the country.

The methodology adopted to arrive at the results considered components like how employees are advancing both within a company and when they leave, how they’re upskilling while employed there, and more, which reveal companies that help set people up to get ahead in their careers.

Factors like attrition and layoffs were also put into consideration.

“Companies that have laid off 10% or more of their workforce between Jan.1, 2022, and the list launch, based on public announcements — or that have attrition greater than 10%, based on LinkedIn data — are ineligible to rank,” LinkedIn said in the report.

Below are the top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2023 according to the report.

1. EY (Ernst & Young)

2. MTN

3. Sterling Bank

4. Interswitch Group

5. First Bank of Nigeria

6. Standard Chartered Bank

7. NNPC Limited

8. Eko Electricity Distribution

9. British American Tobacco (BAT)

10. Ikeja Electric

11. Nestlé

12. ExxonMobil

13. AB InBev

14. UBA Group

15. IHS Towers

16. SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger)

17. Halliburton

18. Shell

19. TotalEnergies

20. Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group

21. Konga Group

22. Huawei

23. Wema Bank

24. Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL)

25. 9mobile

To be eligible, the networking platform said companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022, in the country and attrition can be no higher than 10% over the methodology time period.