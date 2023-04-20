There Is Gathering Storm Over 10th NASS Leadership – Source

A senior lawmaker in the 9th National Assembly on Wednesday claimed that there are plans by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make the selection process in the 10th Assembly open voting.

The lawmaker noted that if the plans scale through, it would give those lawmakers the chance to blackmail and decide who becomes the next President of the Senate.

According to the lawmaker, there is a gathering storm, because the party does not want to give senators-elect the right to elect their own leaders.

The lawmaker who spoke with Daily Sun, stated that some elements have an aspirant in mind adding that the individual is a former governor.

Speaking on the move, the lawmaker said: “There is a gathering storm. The ruling party doesn’t want to give senators-elect the right to elect their own leaders.

“Some elements in the party are opposed to a clause in the Standing Orders of the Senate rules. They want to give every senator-elect the right to become President of the Senate or the Deputy.

“They have a particular person in mind and we know the individual who’s s former governor. They want a Senate they can control and if we go to sleep, that will not happen.

“Anywhere in the world, fresh senators don’t assume leadership positions; they need to learn. It is a misnomer and they know it. But they don’t care about the consequences of their actions. We need to stop them.”