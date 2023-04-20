The Name Gowon Unsettles Many In South-East – PDP Demands Apology For Role He Played In Civil War

The Abia state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the name of the former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) unsettles many people in South-East region of the country.

Naija News learnt that this is as the Abia State PDP blamed Gowon for the role he played during the Biafra Civil War.

In a statement issued by the acting State Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Abia, Abraham Amah, Gowon’s name unsettles a lot of people in the Southeast due to his involvement in the Civil War.

The Abia PDP’s reaction follows revelation that Gowon, alongside the state governor-elect, Alex Otti, would lead a prayer session in the state on Sunday.

The prayer session is scheduled to be held at Master’s Vessel Church in Umuahia area of state.

However, the PDP in the state has said the choice of Gowon leading the prayer is insensitive because Abia is home to slain General Aguiyi Ironsi.

The party is therefore demanding an apology from the former Nigerian leader for the role played during the civil war which according to them he is yet to apologise for.

The party argued that Abia state had produced a Catholic Bishop and other high-ranking clergymen, and besides Gowon had yet to publicly admit his mistakes in the Civil War.

The PDP in Abia submitted that “The attention of the Abia PDP has been drawn to a news item in circulation on social media indicating that Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, would on Sunday April 23 lead a prayer session in one Master’s Vessel Church Umuahia, Abia State under the auspices of his pet project, Nigeria Prays, to herald a new Abia. Whatever ‘a new Abia’ means.

“The name, Yakubu Gowon is unsettling to many people in the South-East given the ignoble roles he played during the Biafran Civil War for which he is yet to render any public apology.

“The only way the prayer session would make meaning to the millions of Southeasterners, dead and alive, is for Gowon to use the opportunity of the prayer session and convert it to a moment of truth and apologise to the people for his role in the atrocious war that led to the untimely death of millions of our very resourceful people.”