‘Stop Acting Like A Dog’ – Paul Okoye’s Lover Tells Singer, Others Demanding Respect

Ivy Zenny, the girlfriend of award-winning Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has raised eyebrows over a social media post about men demanding respect in relationships.

Naija News reports that this comes after the singer, shared a post via Instagram, stating that sometimes it is not all about love for men, instead it is respect that matters.

He wrote: “For men, sometimes is not all about love. Respect is all that matters”

However, his young lover, Ivy Zenny, seemed different from the views stating that any random woman can give a man respect.

She added that those demanding respect in a relationship should understand it is earned and also learn to treat others with respect too.

In her words: “Bro if that’s all you need, what’s the difference between your partner and any random person cause anyone can respect you. But there’s respect in love too.

“And those men that keep demanding respect up and down like their lives depend on it, hope you know it’s earned? Stop acting like a dog and treat others with respect too.”

Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend Blows Hot

Meanwhile, Paul Okoye’s girlfriend recently lashed out at people sending her congratulatory messages over alleged engagement.

Naija News reports that Ifeoma in a post via her Instagram page wore a ring that gave people the impression that she is engaged to the singer.

Expressing displeasure at the compliments from netizens, Ifeoma debunked engagement rumours saying she likes to wear rings without special occasions, including sitting at home