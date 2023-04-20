Saudi Lawyer Wants Ronaldo Deported For Grabbing His Genitals

A Saudi lawyer named Nouf bin Ahmed has sued Cristiano Ronaldo after the player seemed to hold his genitals as he left the field on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen holding his genitals in the direction of the spectators after his team, Al Nassr lost 2-0 to Odion Ighalo’s Al-Hilal on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old Portuguese football icon carried out this action in reaction to some section of the opponent’s fans screening the name of his arc career rival, Lionel Messi while making his way off the pitch.

Based on the religious climate of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s action was perceived as a nasty gesture toward the audience.

Hence, Ahmed wants to convince the court that Ronaldo deceives to be punished for his “crime of public dishonor”.

Anyone, especially a foreigner, found guilty of the said crime, is expected to be arrested and deported by Saudi authorities. Hence, the Saudi lawyer wants the legendary Portuguese footballer to be subjected to the same punishment.

The lawyer wrote on Twitter, “It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entail arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.”

If the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office takes the suit filed by the lawyer against Ronaldo seriously, the 38-year-old’s £175 million per year contract might be cut short. The contract was meant to expire in 2025.

While the world awaits Ronaldo’s official reaction to the genitals-grabbing saga, his club, Al-Nassr have reportedly defended him saying the footballer grabbed it because he was hit there during the game, according to a report by Marca.