Saheed Osupa Honours Sule Sax At Pasuma’s Mother Ramadan Lecture

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has honored late saxophonist Sule Sax and the late Adijat Kuburat, mother of another Fuji musician Pasuma, among others at a Ramadan lecture.

Saheed Osupa (KSO) Annual Ramadan Lecture was held on Tuesday, April 18 at the Sanyo/Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Saheed Osupa, who was the host of the lecture, had two guest lecturers who gave talks on the holy month of Ramadan.

At the lecture, attendees observed special prayers and some minutes of silence to honour the dead.

“Death is inevitable, No one can ever escape it when the time comes.

“Yesterday, during the Ramadan Lecture programme, we dedicated some minutes to offer a special prayer to our lost beloved family,” Saheed Osupa captioned the Instagram video posted on Wednesday of the moment the dead were honoured.

Those honored include Sule Sax, Alfa Musbahudeen Ariyo Producer, Taofeek Horlak Alago, Alhaja Adijatu Kubura (Pasuma’s mother) and other prominent members of Olufimo Forum that died recently.

“May Almighty Allah forgive them of their shortcomings, and grant all of them eternal rest,” he added.

In another Instagram post, Saheed Osupa said the lecture was successful and the lecturers did justice to the topic.

“KSO Annual Ramadan Lecture 2023, was a success. Alhamdulilahi. Topic well handled and justifiably treated. Baba, May Almighty Allah bless everything that concerns you and grant you more of Istijabha,” he wrote.

Saheed Osupa announced Sule Sax’s death on April 4.