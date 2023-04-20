Politics Reduced Traditional Rulers To Ballot Snatchers – Rhodes-Vivour

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the Lagos governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has accused some traditional rulers in the state of reducing themselves to ballot snatchers.

Naija News reports that the LP flagbearer was reacting to a viral video of thugs setting ballot papers on fire in Tedi area in P.U 009, P.U 010 in Ojo Town Ward, Ojo LGA. Lagos

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, the LP candidate stated that politics and politicians have denigrated the traditional institutions in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour added that politics made some traditional rulers fix the festival in the daytime, stressing that they have been reduced to ballot snatchers and criminals.

He wrote: “I have respect for our traditional institutions and our culture. It is politics and politicians that have denigrated our traditional institutions.

“It is politics that would make kings do ORO during the DAY! It is politics that would reduce a baale to a ballot snatcher #ourlagos.”