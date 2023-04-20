Photos: Muslims In Abuja Travel Ahead Of Eid-el-fitr Celebration, Business Booms For Butchers

With about 24 hours to the Eid-el-fitr celebration, Muslim faithful in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have started travelling home for the feast.

Naija News gathered from Daily Trust that Muslim faithful were seen on Thursday at Zuba motor park in Abuja with their luggage travelling for the sallah celebrations.

This is as the 2023 Ramadan fasting comes to an end.

It was learnt that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the Nigerian Muslim ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. today, the 29th day of Ramadan, which is equivalent to 20 April.

In the spirit of the celebration in view, business was not as usual for butchers at Madalla Market in Abuja, as they were busy with customers ahead of Sallah.

See photos below: