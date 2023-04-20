MC Oluomo Forming Holy In Mecca After Role In Lagos Election – OAP N6 Fumes

Nigerian broadcaster, Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has lampooned the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo), after the latter travelled to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

Naija News recalls that fingers were pointed at MC Oluomo during and after the just concluded 2023 general elections.

He was accused of denying non-Yoruba-speaking people in Lagos the right to exercise their civic rights by threatening they must vote only for his preferred candidate.

MC Oluomo was said to have warned Igbos in Lagos to stay home on the day of the governorship election if they were not going to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which many believed fuelled the unprecedented tribal tension witnessed during the election.

He later clarified that the “Mama Chukwudi” he mentioned in the viral video was his “sister.”

However, taking to his Instastory weeks after the election, OAP N6 criticized MC Oluomo, saying he was forming holy in Mecca after his role in the last election in Lagos.

“See this hypocrite MC Oluomo. After you don commit evil & encourage tribalism and bloodshed in Lagos elections, you dey go Mecca to form holy,” the controversial On-Air-Personality, N6 wrote on the social media app.