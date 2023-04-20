Lokoja Is Like A Glorified LGA – Melaye Slams Yahaya Bello 

The Kogi State capital, Lokoja has been described as a glorified local government area by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Dino Melaye.

Naija News understands that Melaye knocked the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello for the depletion in development of the state’s capital city, Lokoja.

The PDP candidate who made this assertion while fielding questions from Arise TV claimed that the governor has reduced the state’s capital to a status of a LGA.

Speaking about his victory at the party’s primary election which held last Sunday, Melaye said “I scored 313 votes, the person who came second scored 124 votes. So it’s time for myself and my co-aspirants to come together and deliver Kogi state from what we are going through. And already, we’ve started our reconciliatory moves. I’ve met with about five out of the eight aspirants and we are having an understanding. I’ve gone to the leadership of the party in the state.”

While reeling out his plans for the state if elected at the November 12 polls, he submitted that if elected, he would ensure the increase of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), increase support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and create more employment.

Melanie stated that “The responsibility before us is to rescue the people of Kogi State from maladministration, from insecurity, from corruption, and all the other vices bedeviling us as a state. We will improve Kogi state and make sure that Lokoja, our capital city, is being lifted from these. If you go to Lokoja today, it’s like a glorified local government area.”