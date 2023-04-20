Lagos State Police React To ‘Attack’ On David Hundeyin, Obidients

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the tweet attacking Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin and Labour Party (LP) supporters.

Naija News earlier reported that the journalist had shared a tweet urging whistle-blowers not to contact him via Twitter DM as the microblogging platform is no longer safe.

Responding to the Tweet, the handler of RRS tackled David Hundeyin, saying he was supposedly acting like someone who was getting all his published information himself.

The handler further taunted Peter Obi supporters as ‘disobedients’ adding they are the people feeding the journalist with information.

The post reads: “You acted as if you were getting all info by yourself, Mr Research journalist. So its ask theses disobidients that feed you doctored stories. There’s nothing worth tracing you. You want to keep showing you are under threat to justify why you got exile opportunity why many dey find.”

The post was subsequently deleted by the RRS handler.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Public Relations Officer, of Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the post does not represent the stance and view of the command.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances leading to this.

“The post does not in any way represent the stance or view of the Command.”