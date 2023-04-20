Lagos State Police Command RRS Deletes Tweet ‘Attacking’ David Hundeyin, Obidients

The Rapid Response Squad, a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, has deleted a tweet attacking Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin and Labour Party (LP) supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’.

Naija News reported that the journalist had shared a tweet urging whistle-blowers not to contact him via Twitter DM as the microblogging platform is no longer safe.

Responding to the Tweet, the handler of RRS tackled David Hundeyin, saying he was supposedly acting like someone who was getting all his published information himself.

The handler further taunted Peter Obi supporters as ‘disobedients’ adding they are the people feeding the journalist with information.

The post reads: “You acted as if you were getting all info by yourself, Mr Research journalist. So its ask theses disobidients that feed you doctored stories. There’s nothing worth tracing you. You want to keep showing you are under threat to justify why you got exile opportunity why many dey find.”

Reacting to the post, “Hundeyin wrote: Interesting that the person handling the @rrslagos767 account just inadvertently revealed that there is police interest in my work, as if I didn’t know that already.”

Twitter Locks David Hundeyin’s Account

Meanwhile, Twitter recently locked the verified account, David Hundeyin, over publications about President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hundeyin had over the weekend leaked some private information of the former Governor of Lagos State, alleging he had dual citizenship in Nigeria and Guinea.

Naija News understands that Hundeyin’s tweet stirred a barrage of reactions on the microblogging platform as Tinubu was already engrossed in so many controversies before and after the February 25th presidential election in which he was declared the winner.

Hundeyin is known as a staunch supporter of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. The journalist has since been making ‘controversial’ revelations about Tinubu on his Twitter.