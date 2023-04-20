Imo Elders Visit Uzodimma, Endorses Second Term Bid

The Imo State Council of Elders, on Wednesday, backed the second term bid of the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Naija News reports.

The council led by the Chairman, Dr. Cletus Iluomuanya, endorsed the governor’s re-election bid during a visit to the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

Speaking at the visit, Iluomunaya said the council decided to back Uzodimma for a second term to continue with his developmental agenda for the state.

He also urged politicians in the state to adopt the Imo Charter of Equity which proposes an equitable and smooth rotation of power and key political offices among the three senatorial zones in the state.

The council chairman also presented Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to the governor as the consensus candidate for the next President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to replace the late Ambassador George Obiozor.

In his remarks, Uzodoinma welcomed the idea of the Imo Charter of Equity, saying that it will redefine the political landscape of the state and will serve the ultimate good of all its people.

On the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the governor said his administration would give all the support needed to actualize the position of the elders’ council on Iwuanyanwu as its President General.