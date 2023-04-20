IMC Of NPFL Will Remain, NFF Insists

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has insisted that the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) must finish its term in office before any decision regarding a board for the league can be made.

Recall that the NFF inaugurated the IMC on October 21, 2022, giving it a three-month initial mandate and a set of guidelines intended to breathe new life into Nigeria’s elite club football.

Before the three months elapsed, the NFF extended the tenure of the IMC members whose lifespan might exceed this season.

Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye is currently the chairman of the IMC of the NPFL which act as the management of the league.

In a statement the NFF’s president, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau issued on Wednesday, the football body said though the Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League, and the Nigeria Nationwide League One will have a new board soon, the IMC’s board will remain untill further notice.

Gusau’s statement reads, “Let me once more commend the IMC for the great job it is doing to reposition the elite division of our domestic League. We are enamored by the way and manner the Board has gone about its mandate and everyone can see the transparency, probity, and seriousness the members have attached to their tasks.

“The IMC will remain in office to complete their tenure as extended by the NFF a couple of months ago. Afterward, the NFF Executive Committee will meet to decide on the best way forward.

“However, new Boards of the Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League, and the Nigeria Nationwide League One will be constituted within the next month.”