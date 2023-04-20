How Tinubu Embarrassed Me During Obasanjo’s Visit To Lagos – Ojikutu

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has narrated how the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, embarrassed her during the visit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Lagos State in 2002.

According to Ojikutu, she was invited by The Governor’s Office as part of those to meet with President Obasanjo during his visit to Lagos due to her position as the most senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In an interview with ThisDay, Ojikutu said she arrived at the State House and was with the elders where the meeting was to take place until one of Tinubu’s aides came to tell her to leave the meeting.

The former deputy governor said Tinbu alongside Chief Molade Okoya Thomas told her to leave the meeting because she was not invited, which caused embarrassment for her and her husband.

She said: “While my issue with Tinubu was on, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the then President wanted to visit Lagos on tour. During that period, I was the most senior PDP public officer in Lagos. The Governor’s Office invited me to be part of those to meet President Obasanjo. It was supposed to be an Elders Committee meeting and State Banquet.

“It was during Ramadan like this, so my husband and myself, dressed up for the meeting, which was supposed to start at 4pm so that it will end up breaking of fast. When we got there, my husband went to the sitting room and I was with the elders where the meeting was to take place. The Governor’s aides came to meet me and said, ‘Your Excellency, you come for the dinner. This meeting is for elders.’ I told them I was invited to it. It is in the letter that I was given and the aides went away.

“I didn’t know something was brewing outside. Apparently, Chief Molade Okoya Thomas saw me at the meeting and went to tell Governor Tinubu I was there. That was when they told the aides to come and tell me to leave the meeting. And I gave the aides the information that I was invited.

“In the meantime, I have already sent my aide to go to the house to get a copy of the letter, because I didn’t bring it along. So when President Obasanjo arrived and they entered the venue; as they entered, Governor Tinubu left.

“Tinubu walked in; walked to me where I was sitting and told me to leave the venue. I asked him why he said I was not invited. He turned to the elders towards where Chief Molade Okoya Thomas was and asked “was she invited”. Chief Molade Okoya Thomas said, “No. She was not invited. She shouldn’t be here. She is not one of us.” I challenged him based on his three sentences – ‘She was not invited. She shouldn’t be here. She is not one of us.’

“Governor Tinubu turned to me and said; you hear that, you have to leave. I said I was invited to the meeting, but as your Excellency pleases, if you say I should leave, I will leave. So I took my bag and went out. A lot of people who were there including Professor Fafunwa were surprised and nobody understood what was going on but they had the statement by Chief Molade Okoya Thomas and also had the statement by Tinubu telling me to go out.

“After the meeting, when my husband tried to approach Chief Okoya Thomas, he took to his heels. I have never seen an elderly man run like that because he probably thought my husband wanted to attack him. So since he (Tinubu) walked me out of the meeting, our relationship has not been cordial.”