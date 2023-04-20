Eid-el-Fitr: Atiku Sends Message To Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Muslims ahead of the celebration of the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting period.

In his goodwill Sallah message on Thursday, Atiku has called on fellow Muslims to join efforts toward building a more united Nigeria in light of the recent unfortunate bitter divisions caused by our national politics.

The former Vice President called on Muslims to join the efforts toward healing these divisions and wished every family celebrating Eid-el-Fitri pleasant festivities.

He said: “Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges that were designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.

“During this period of self-discipline, we had seen the importance of abstention from all sinful acts that are in the overall interest of our spiritual life and happiness. God teaches us to eschew evils because it’s for our own ultimate good.

“One of the greatest blessings of Ramadan is that it helps us to get closer to our Creator, strengthen our faith, and promote a charity or the spirit of giving to the weak and poor. It is important that we continue to live with the spirit of love, peace, and harmony that Ramadan requires.

“It is equally important that we remember our country as we pray at our respective Eid prayer grounds. We must pray for God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon the country.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.”

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality.

“Nigeria is so important to us that we shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians. We are all stakeholders in a united Nigeria. We must be part of the efforts to achieve interfaith dialogue with a view to achieving peaceful coexistence and a clime of love and religious tolerance.”