Dbanj Reacts As Bricklayer Shares How He Escaped Banana Island Seven-Storey Building Collapse

Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanji, famously known as D’banj, has reacted to the testimony of one Ikenna Dike, a member of the Winners Chapel who escaped death when the seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Naija News had earlier reports that some workers had sustained various degrees of injuries on Wednesday, 12th April after the storey building, which according to the Lagos State Government was unapproved, collapsed.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had said the storey building under construction collapse while casting was being done.

“Few, who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done,” the agency added.

Giving testimony about the incident, Ikenna, in the video that was shared on social media during Sunday service, narrated how he was working on top of the building when it came down.

According to Dike, he found himself on the ground under the rubble without any scratch on his body.

Taking to the comment section of the post, the musician thanked God for saving the live of the bricklayer despite little chances.

He wrote, “Miracle no dey tire Jesus”