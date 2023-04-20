Cyber-Bullying: Blessing CEO Finally Regains Freedom After She Was Sent To Jail

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has regained her freedom following her detention over alleged libel and defamation.

The police arraigned the self-proclaimed relationship and mental health expert on Friday, March 30, 2023 at a Federal High Court in Lagos on a six-count charge of alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

Prosecutor Rotshang Dimka of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, said Okoro of Lekki, Lagos on October 16, 2022, “intentionally sent messages using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo to bully, threaten and harass one Folashade Samuels, a.k.a Mamajazz, a younger sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna.”

The late Bimbo, the wife of a Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, died last year in a fire incident at their residence in Lekki.

Blessing CEO was also accused of using Instagram to injure the reputation of Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna by exposing them to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

The police further accused her of exhibiting a film and video work titled ‘Sweet Sour’ without a censorship certificate and without holding a licence as issued by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The prosecutor further identified some of the messages the blogger sent as including: “Let’s ask Mamajazz where her father is??? Their father had exactly the same issue with their mother Ebele and he ran away for us (sic) dear life. IVD’s crime was that he was not man enough to run…”

“The family of late Bimbo is after IVD’’s properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz. Bimbo and IVD are well-known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that Bimbo is violent. Everybody knows how she breaks a bottle on her husband’s head on a daily .. Bimbo killed herself and has always wanted to kill herself right from childhood. Evidence loading. All the voice notes and evidence will be on my YouTube and Facebook. Subscribe,” she also wrote.

“I will ask Mamajazz, the late Bimbo’s sister few questions…where (sic) you in (sic) talking terms with your sister before (she) died? Are you owing your late sister 18 million? Did she block you before her death? Do you even like your sisters’ children?? Answers this question because | will slam the internet with raw facts and evidence.

“I am stepping into the case as the official relationship therapist of IVD… Will drop all the evidence that IVD did not kill his wife or even hurt her. The late Bimbo was the violent person and suicidal victim….” the police further cited.

Okoro had pleaded not guilty.

Following her no-guilty plea, Justice Bogoro ordered she should be remanded at Nigerian Correctional Services Custodial Centre till May 30 for the hearing of her bail application.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria granted bail to Okoro but Naija News learnt she regained her freedom today (Thursday).

Her lawyer, Prince I. Nwafuru, confirmed that she had been released after spending three weeks in detention.

Regarding bail conditions, the police urged the court to use its discretion.

According to the report, Ogbonna, 37, is also on trial at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja in connection with her death.

The defendant was arraigned on one count of involuntary manslaughter in suit No LD/21055C/23 preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.