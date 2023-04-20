Buhari Govt Suspends Secondary Education Commission Boss Over Alleged Corruption

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has suspended the Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Prof. Benjamin Abakpa.

Naija News learnt that Abakpa was suspended from office over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The suspension of Abakpa was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo.

Abakpa, in the letter, was directed to hand over the affairs of the office to the most senior director in the commission.

The Permanent Secretary directed the most senior Director in the Commission, Abdulkareem Ibraheem, to take charge and oversee the day-to-day management of the commission pending the outcome of the investigation.

The spokesperson of the commission, Fatima Bappare, while confirming the suspension, said Abakpa was accused by the board members of administrative ineptitude, financial misappropriation and lack of synergy.

Bappare noted that this prompted the board members to ask him to go on suspension to allow for further investigations.

She further stated that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been charged to investigate the allegations levelled against Abakpa.