Buhari Approves N1.535 Trillion For 11 Road Projects 40 Days To End Of Tenure

The sum of N1.535 trillion has been approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for the construction and rehabilitation of eleven roads across the country.

Naija News gathered that the approval was given by the Federal Executive Council under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Tax Credit Scheme.

President Buhari’s administration decided to construct and rehabilitate some roads forty days before the end of their administration.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, noted that the money would be spent on some major roads in Nigeria, totalling over 700km.

Fashola said the roads, which would soon be completed, would link 11 states.

He listed the benefiting states to include Edo, Delta, Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Adamawa among others.

Fashola said, “The Council approved the construction and rehabilitation of 11 roads totalling 737.242 kilometres in the sum of N1, 535, 154, 247, 234.48 under phase II of the NNPC tax credit scheme.

“Recall that in January this year, the council approved a memo for the NNPC to invest N1.9 trillion on our roads. That amount was then about 44 roads that had been awarded and the balance of those roads that had to go through procurement between then and now are the 11 that have now been approved by the council.”