Saudi Sights Shawwal Crescent, Declares Friday Eid-El-Fitr

Friday, April 21, 2023, has been declared as the first day of Eid-el-Fitr after the Shawwal crescent was been spotted in Tamir, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting on Thursday and announced Friday as the beginning of Eid.

Arab news reported that the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Thursday announced that Employees in Saudi Arabia’s private and non-profit sectors should be given a four-day paid holiday from Friday to Monday

Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, wished all a blessed Eid.

Plesner said, “I am grateful to have spent my first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. It has been an amazing experience full of togetherness and joy with friends and family. Now I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones.”

The Nigeria Government on Wednesday in the atmosphere of celebration also declared Friday and Monday as Public holidays to allow Muslims to mark Eid-el-Fitr.