Adamawa: Why Did Binani Prepare A Speech If She Was Not Aware? – Falana Makes Fresh Claims

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the Nigerian police to investigate the Adamawa State, All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani.

Naija News recalls that Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Barrister Hudu Yunusa had on Sunday illegally declared Binani as the winner of the state guber election.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) swiftly denounced the purported declaration of Binani as the winner of the Adamawa election by the REC.

The Commission said the action of the REC amounts to usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer, insisting it is null, void and of no effect.

Reacting to the saga during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Falana insisted that Binani acceptance speech indicates that she was privy to the illegal declaration.

The legal expert insisted that Binani has to be brought in by the Police for questioning.

He said, ”With respect to the acceptance speech, the acceptance speech already confirmed that she was party to the charade. She has to be brought in by the police and investigated. How did you prepare a speech if you did not know that you were going to be declared the winner because, at that stage, the coalition had not been concluded?

“The last point is the role of NTA, the NTA televised the acceptance speech. I expect the NBC to move in speedily and sanction the NTA because, at that time, collation was still ongoing.”