Adamawa Polls: Opposition Political Parties Blame APC, INEC, Call For Immediate Arrest, Prosecution Of REC

Sequel to the controversy surrounding the just concluded governorship polls in Adamawa State, opposition political parties have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Naija News gathered that the call for Ari’s arrest and prosecution by these opposition political parties follows speculations that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) might be plotting to sweep the matter under the carpet.

It would be recalled that Ari had illegally declared the APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani as the winner of the governorship poll in the state last Sunday.

An action that has aroused several reactions from various quarters including opposition political parties.

Although the INEC leadership had summoned Ari to Abuja, there is no confirmation that he had been arrested yet.

Reacting to this development, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi described the Adamawa State REC’s action as treasonable, while accusing the APC of being the action.

Abdullahi told The Punch that the silence of the APC partly informed the reason why security agencies are reluctant to pick him up.

He said, “It is obvious that the ruling party is behind this. Now despite calls for Ari’s arrest, the security agencies have not summoned the courage to pick him up for this treasonable act. No Nigerian has perpetrated this kind of ignoble act since Nigeria gained her independence in 1960.

“Nigerians deserve to be congratulated because they stood against daylight robbery. They stood against lawlessness and their will prevailed in the end.

“Our advice is for the security agencies, particularly the police, to do their job.

“Suspending Ari is not enough. He should be made to face the full wrath of the law and the Nigerian Police must initiate that process without further delay.”

On the part of the Labour Party, Ari’s action could amount to a coup and yet he is walking on the street a free man a few days after his shameful act.

The Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko pointed out that “To be quite honest with you, that man (REC) should have been arrested. He should have been in detention. What that man did was just like a coup?

“For him to be walking around freely means the police have not done their job. If there is a warrant for arrest on him, he should have been in detention. Anyway, you know it is the civil service. Perhaps, they want to treat the issue with due diligence.”

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Rufus Aiyenigba, argued that Yunusa-Ari ought to be in custody “for the illegal act he offered himself to perpetrate against the Nigerian people.’’

He said “What happened a few days is condemnable and as a party, we condemned it. There is no question about it that Ari ought to be answering questions by now. The silence between the Presidency and the ruling party is worrisome.

“Yes, INEC did well by suspending the REC but there must be some form of deterrent. The Inspector General of Police and his men must act professionally. The eyes of the world are in them. There is no reason Ari shouldn’t be in detention by now.”