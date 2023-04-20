26 Suspected Cultists Arraigned For Murder, Attacks In Enugu

Twenty-six suspected members of secret cult groups have been arraigned at a High Court in Enugu following their alleged involvement in murders and rivalry cult attacks.

The police public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Thursday, said that their arrest followed reported cases of secret cult-induced attacks and acts of murder in some parts of Enugu State.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 40, were arrested at different locations in the state, police said, adding that ‘the suspects confessed to being members of Supreme Vikings and Black Axe Confraternities that are respectively involved in the cult war’.

Ndukwe said, “Preliminary investigations reveal that some members of Black Axe Confraternity, on 29/03/2023 at about 2230hrs, conspired, shot and injured a member of Supreme Vikings confraternity in the arm, at Emene, Enugu.

“On receipt of the information, members of Supreme Vikings Confraternity, in solidarity with their murdered member, conspired and declared war against members of Black Axe Confraternity, which has led to counter-murderous armed attacks between the secret cult groups in different parts of Enugu metropolis, Agbani and Nsukka areas of the state.

“Investigations further reveal that the attacks have led to the murder of a yet-to-be ascertained number of individuals on different dates and times in the mentioned locations.”

The suspects were today arraigned and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre in Enugu while efforts were being made to apprehend other perpetrators.