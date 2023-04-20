17 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested As Police Rescue Five Victims In Nasarawa

No fewer than seventeen suspected kidnappers were reportedly arrested recently by men of the Nigeria Police Force in Nasarawa State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the suspects were arrested at different locations while combing the state of criminal elements.

While parading the suspects today in Lafia on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Baba Maiyaki, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the suspects were arrested during various operations across the state between February 10 and April 19, based on intelligence.

He disclosed that five victims were rescued unhurt from the various operations, with four arms and eight rounds of live ammunition recovered from the suspects.

Nansel said an investigation revealed that some of the suspects were responsible for the series of kidnappings on the Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road, parts of Lafia and environs, and the southern axis of the state.

He also said some suspects confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate operating in Bali, Taraba, who had to relocate to Awe in Nasarawa State after security operatives had neutralised their colleagues.

The police spokesman said the command had also arrested five suspects for alleged armed robbery and two others for alleged cattle rustling.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. Nansel assured the public that the Command, under CP Maiyaki, would sustain the collaboration with other security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

In preparation for the Eid-el Fitr celebrations, Nansel said the Command had deployed personnel to various praying grounds and recreational centres to forestall any breach of peace.

He assured residents of the state of adequate protection throughout the period, urging them to be law-abiding and report any suspicious movement to security agencies for a prompt response.