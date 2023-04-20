10th NASS: Ndume Speaks On Move To Amend Senate Rules To Favour Aspirants

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume on Wednesday dismissed any attempt by lawmakers to amend rules bidding on the selection of Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

Naija News had earlier reported that some loyalists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are planning to review the rules of the Senate to allow first-timers to contest for the positions in the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

The existing Senate Standing Rules, 2022, as amended only permits ranking senators-elect to contest for the office of the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President.

The Senate Standing Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022, as amended, provides that the nomination of presiding officers and appointments of Principal Officers and other Officers of the Senate shall be by the ranking of senators.

Ndume who is also contesting for the position of the President of the Senate said the attempts to review the rules of the Senate will fail.

The lawmaker in a chat with Daily Sun said no amendment would be allowed before the expiration of the 9th National Assembly.

Ndume further stated that no law forbade any senator-elect from contesting, but that it must be in the order of ranking.

He said, “Which senators will carry out the amendment? Over 80 senators are not returning. You think an amendment is their problem? It will not happen in this Senate. Any attempt, it will fail.”