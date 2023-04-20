10th NASS Leadership: Tinubu’s Loyalist Mount Pressure On Senate To Alter Rules

The race for leadership in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) is getting intense with first-timers and old lawmakers in the chamber seeking to seal positions ahead of the June 13, 2023 inauguration.

There are indications that some loyalists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are pressurizing the leadership of the Senate to amend its Standing Rules to allow first-timers to contest for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate president.

The existing Senate Standing Rules, 2022, as amended only permits ranking senators-elect to contest for the office of the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President.

The Senate Standing Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022, as amended, provides that the nomination of presiding officers and appointments of Principal Officers and other Officers of the Senate shall be by the ranking of senators.

It states: “Nomination of senators to serve as presiding officers and appointments of principal officers and other officers of the senate or on any parliamentary delegations shall be in accordance with the ranking of senators in determining ranking, the following order shall apply. Senators returning based on the number of times re-elected; senators who had been members of the House of Representatives; and senators elected as senators for the first time.”

With the rule still standing, first-timers like Adams Oshiomhole, David Umahi, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Okechukwu Ezea and others have no chance of contesting for the two positions.

However, there are claims that some loyalists of Tinubu have launched a plot to compel Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to amend the Senate Standing Orders to allow first-timers to contest the positions.

A ranking senator who spoke to Daily Sun, said the pressure on Lawan, was to allow their preferred candidates, who are first-timers, to contest for the two positions.

He said, “Though Lawan intends to join the race for re-election, top shots in APC, especially foot soldiers of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have been are insisting that the rules must be changed to give every senator-elect equal opportunities to vie for the two coveted positions. Unless urgent steps are taken by the senators, an amendment may be smuggled in and hurriedly passed before the expiration of the current National Assembly in early June.”

According to the lawmaker, the move by the Tinubu loyalists is why Oshiomhole has joined the race to replace Lawan.

The lawmaker said Oshiomhole’s chances are dependent on the amendment of the Senate Standing Orders.

He said, “Oshiomhole’s ambition has the backing of the establishment, who have already gone ahead to set up a campaign structure.”