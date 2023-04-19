You Are My Life – Singer Portable Serenades Wife On Her Birthday

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Omobewaji as she turns a year older today.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the singer is seen rocking the same attire with his woman whilst serenading her with lots of gifts.

“Mama ZEH Woman of Life. Blessing wife. Queen Zazuu”, he captioned the video.

The singer in celebration of her new age, also penned sweet words to her, stating that she came into his life and turned it upside down in a good way.

He wrote: “Mama ZEH Queen ZAzuu @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Congratulations honey! You have circled the Sun again and it’s your Birthday! I wish you the best, and a seven-course dinner tonight.

“Every now and then someone comes into your life and they turn it upside down in a good way, and you are that someone for me! You are my life and I wish you a very happy birthday.” My precious wife…..Mama zeh”