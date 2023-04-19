Why I Don’t Want To Be In A Serious Relationship – Singer Iyanya

Nigerian singer, Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has revealed why he is yet to give marriage a chance or be in a serious relationship.

Naija News reports that the ‘Kukere’ crooner during a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said he is still single because he is scared of marriage.

According to the singer, he prays to God for a beautiful home, however, his childhood experience has made him skeptical of marriage.

Iyanya also revealed that he is scared of marriage, notwithstanding, it is something that will definitely happen someday.

Iyanya said, “To be real here, I pray to God for a beautiful home. It’s not easy because my experiences as a child have made it difficult for me to just settle for anything.

“It’s not that I don’t want to get married or be in a serious relationship, but marriage is scary for me. At the end of the day, you just have to do it, but I don’t stop praying for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home.”

A Lot Of Nigerian Musicians Are Depressed But Pretending Online

Meanwhile, Iyanya has said a whole lot of his colleagues in the music industry are depressed but pretending to be happy on social media.

Recall that in December 2022, Iyanya opened up on his challenges in a series of Twitter posts saying that things became worse for him in 2021 as he couldn’t get booked for any event.

Recounting his struggles and return to the limelight, the singer said many people were inspired by his tweets.

According to him, many Nigerian singers fail to share the vulnerable parts of their lives adding it is the reason why many people are frustrated and lack the understanding that there are people going through worst situations.