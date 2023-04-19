What Patience Jonathan Did To Make Wike The Governor Of Rivers State – Dino Melaye

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has disclosed what former first lady, Patience Jonathan did to help Nyesom Wike become the Governor of River State.

He also revealed that former Governors of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Odili also helped Wike in his political ambition.

Speaking via an interview on Arise TV Melaye stated that Jonathan spent her money, connection, and everything she had to ensure that Wike became governor.

The former lawmaker also claimed that Odili helped the Rivers Governor in becoming the chairman of his local government while Amaechi also made him the Chief of Staff.

He stated this while berating Wike for always mouthing off about people he has helped in the past whilst forgetting that others have helped him in becoming who he is.

According to Melaye, “Governor Odili made him chairman of his local government. So he has been helped by somebody. After Governor Odili helped him, Governor Amaechi made him chief of staff. Governor Amaechi helped him. Governor Amaechi nominated him to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Governor Amaechi helped him. Mrs Goodluck Jonathan spent her money, her connection and everything to make him the Governor of Rivers State.

“So everyone gets helped by one person or the other. But you don’t help people with the intention to enslave them, to control them and run their life and decisions. Once you give assistance to somebody, then you should allow the person to exist, but Wike once he assists you and you don’t do his bidding and you try to say I have an idea or decision, he would go all out and advertise you and announce what he has done for you.”