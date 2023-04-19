What Happened When I Was About To Get Married – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday revealed what he experienced when he was about to get married and was searching for a house to rent.

Osinbajo disclosed that he met a landlord who was an elderly lawyer and also into real estate.

He stated that the man had three categories of people he would not rent his house to, ‘Ijebus, Igbos and Lawyers.

The Vice President noted that he was disqualified on two accounts, adding that the landlord also threatened to destroy him if he gives him trouble with legal knowledge.

Osinbajo, however, noted that his landlord was embarrassed when he discovered that he was a Law teacher and adviser to the then Attorney General of the Federation.

Speaking on prejudice and bias in a post on his Twitter account Osinbajo wrote, “In 1989, I was about to get married and I was searching for a good house to rent. I met my landlord, an elderly lawyer who obviously did more real estate than legal practice.

“He let me know that there were 3 categories of people he would not rent the property in his care to – Ijebus, Igbos and Lawyers. I was disqualified on two accounts. He then said to me, pointing behind him in a few shrivelled-up books on a small bookshelf, that he had the arsenal to destroy any tenant in court if I gave him any trouble.

“He later, to his embarrassment, discovered that I was a Law teacher and adviser to the then Attorney General of the Federation and that of course, I am also Ijebu.

“I share this to illustrate the point that prejudice and bias are natural aspects of human nature. Everyone has prejudices and preferences that are reinforced by stories and narratives.”