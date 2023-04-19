UK Detention: Why Peter Obi Cannot Be Trusted – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot be trusted by Nigerians.

Naija News reported that the United Kingdom immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023, detained Obi over a case of impersonation.

According to the Obi-Datti media office, the LP flagbearer was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obi stated that he never violated any law in relation to his detention by the UK Immigration officials.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he has lived all his life in the most law-abiding manner, and he will “never knowingly break any law.”

But in a lengthy post via his Twitter account on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said Obi cannot be trusted until he tells Nigerians the reason for his detention by United Kingdom Immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in London weeks ago.

The former minister said the LP flagbearer must clarify if he violated British laws, either knowingly or unknowingly, during his detention in the UK.

He wrote: “Until Peter Obi tells us what happened to him at Heathrow Airport and why he was accosted and detained by British immigration officials over Easter, he cannot be trusted or taken seriously.

“Peter Obi’s claim that he never “knowingly” broke the law speaks volumes and suggests that he broke it “unknowingly”.

“Sadly for him not knowing that you broke the law when you actually broke it is no defence and in any case, there are some crimes that are known as “strict liability offences” which do not even need any premeditation.

“Whichever way if Peter violated the law in any shape or form, knowingly or unknowingly, he is in trouble and he will have a case to answer. What, if anything, is he really hiding?

“Is it drug-dealing, drug-smuggling, human parts trading, human trafficking, fraud, misappropriation of public funds, money laundering, 419, murder, conspiracy, treason or all of the above? Only God knows and only time will tell!

“Whatever the case there are too many unanswered questions about this strange, deceitful, mendacious, perfidious, obnoxious, vexatious, fascistic little man whose voice sounds like that of a Jezebellian eunuch and a castrated monkey. Something around him smells very bad.

“Thankfully the noose around his Obidiot “yes daddy” neck is tightening and I sense that in the next months, the cat will be out of the bag and he will be totally exposed.”