Tinubu: Peter Obi Speaks On Having Dual Citizenship

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi on Tuesday spoke on having dual citizenship.

Naija News gathered that Obi while speaking at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday said he does not have dual citizenship.

The statement of the former governor of Anambra State is coming on the heels of controversies trailing the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who allegedly acquired citizenship of another country.

Recall that controversial journalist, David Hundeyin in a post on his Twitter account over the weekend, uploaded images of a Guinean diplomatic passport bearing “Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and his photograph.

The development has seen Nigerians call out the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate to clear the air on the allegation levelled against him.

Obi on his part noted that he is committed to Nigerians, adding that Nigeria is his country.

The LP presidential candidate added that if there is war outside this country and he is there, he will come back to Nigeria.

Obi said, “I’m a Nigerian. Committed Nigerian. I don’t have any dual nationality. So, this (Nigeria) is my own country.

“And I have said it that even if there is war outside this country and I’m outside, I will come back because this is my country.”