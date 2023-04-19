Presidential Election Tribunal: ‘You Are Our Last Hope’ – Segun Showunmi Urges Judges To Be Impartial

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has written an open letter to the judiciary as Nigerians look to judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal over decisions on the various petitions before them.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

However, the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, have all filed various petitions before the tribunal in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Showunmi in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday urged the judges to be impartial and unbiased in the discharge of their duties.

According to the PDP chieftain, the judiciary is the hope of many Nigerians and the tribunal judges must understand the importance of the 2023 election in ensuring fairness, solely on presented evidence.

Showunmi also noted it is essential that the outcome of the tribunal process is respected by all parties, setting precedents for future elections.

Part of the statement read: “I wish you to know that things are pretty unusual this time, in my opinion, you are the last hope for all of us, we need to find our belief in our country and somehow the burden is on you, the general mood somewhat feels like people have lost a lot of faith, perhaps they have reasons to feel that way, and perhaps they don’t.

“However, please understand the importance of this election tribunal in ensuring a fair and just electoral process in Nigeria.

“It is important for my lords to remain impartial and unbiased in their to base their judgments solely on the evidence presented before you

“My lords should also ensure that due process is followed and that all parties involved are given a fair hearing.

“The responsibility of the election tribunal judges is great, and you must be guided by your commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law. The decisions you make will have a lasting impact on the country and its people, and my lords must take this responsibility seriously.

“I hope that the election tribunal will conduct its proceedings with diligence and fairness and that your decisions will help to restore faith in the electoral process and the country as a whole.

“INEC must be held to a high standard of transparency, fairness, and compliance with its rules and guidelines. The election tribunal judges must ensure that INEC’s actions are scrutinized properly and that they are held accountable for any failures or shortcomings in their duties”