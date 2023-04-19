Peter Okoye, Cubana Chief Priest With Victor Osimhen After AC Milan Game (Video)

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest landed in Italy to support, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen in the Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second-leg match between Napoli and AC Milan.

Okoye via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday shared a video of the 24-year-old and celebrity barman after the game.

Naija News reports that Osimhen was the center of attraction in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round at Diego Armando Maradona, which was his first start in almost a month.

Recall that the 24-year-old Nigerian striker has been sidelined since after the March international break due to a thigh injury. In his absence, Napoli lost 1-0 to AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League tie.

Unfortunately, he could not do much for his team in the second leg as AC Milan qualified for the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

“Reporting LIVE from Napoli🇮🇹 to support my G @victorosimhen9 #NapoliVsAcMilan,” Okoye wrote on his Twitter handle.

Watch the video below;