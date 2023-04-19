Peter Obi Backs Abure Amidst Labour Party Crisis

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has backed the embattled national chairman, Julius Abure, amid the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Speaking on Tuesday at the LP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Asaba, Delta State, Obi said Abure remains his own man and would continue to support him.

Recall that a Federal High Court, in Abuja, had ordered Abure to stay away from parading himself as the national chairman of the LP a week after a ward in the Edo State chapter of the party suspended him over alleged anti-party activities.

Immediately after the court order, LP’s national vice chairman, Lamido Bashir Apapa, who had been accused of being sponsored by opposition parties, took over the party in an acting capacity.

But in another twist, a High Court in Benin also gave an order restraining anybody from removing the embattled party chairman from his office.

However, the former Governor of Anambra State said the case is in court and will not speak on the matter, adding that he will continue to respect the judiciary.

Obi said, “The case is in court. I have respect for that, but he remains my own man.”

Binani: Peter Obi Makes Bold Statement On ‘Stolen Mandate’ After Fintiri Was Declared Winner

Meanwhile, Obi has reiterated his decision to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate’ in the wake of the Adamawa controversial gubernatorial election.

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, on Sunday declared Aisha Binani, the winner of the governorship election when the collation of results from the supplementary election was still ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, nullified Ari’s declaration.

The move was strongly condemned by many Nigerians, describing the situation as an illegal and stolen mandate.

In a post shared on Twitter late Tuesday night, Peter Obi, who is challenging the victory of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in court, urged Nigerians to remain calm, stressing he will never give up on the journey of reclaiming the mandate for a new Nigeria.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, he never expected the journey to a new Nigeria will be easy, however, he would continue to be law-abiding.

He reiterated his commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian adding the struggle to reclaim the mandate is not about him but, about millions of Nigerians.