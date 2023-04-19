PDP Denies Appointing Anthony Ehilebo As Head Of New Media

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had denied the appointment of a party member, Anthony Ehilebo as the head of its new media or social media.

The PDP further stated that contrary to reports in some sections of the media, Ehilebo does not hold any official position at any level of the party’s administration.

It, therefore, urged members of the public, the media, and PDP stakeholders to note that Ehilebo can’t speak for or represent the party in any official capacity or matter.

The clarification was made in a statement on Wednesday signed by the PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom on behalf of the National Publicity Secretary.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been drawn to the misrepresenting designation of one Party member, Mr. Anthony Ehilebo, as the Head of New Media of the PDP in some section of the media and political gatherings.

“The PDP states in clear terms that Mr. Anthony Ehilebo, is not Head of the PDP New or Social Media and the position is non-existent in the managerial structure of our Party. For the record, Mr. Anthony Ehilebo does not hold any official position at any level of our Party’s administration. Consequently, he cannot speak for or represent the PDP as Head of New or Social Media or in any other official capacity on any matter.

“For emphasis, the PDP is a Party of rules, its officials (elected and appointed/employed) are known and the approved/certified channels of public communication are well defined in our Party’s Constitution and Establishment Manual.

“To this end, the Media, PDP stakeholders and the general public should please take note.”