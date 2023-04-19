Osimhen Joins League Of Nigerians Who Scored Five Goals In One UCL Season

Napoli charismatic striker, Victor Osimhen has joined the league of Nigerians who have scored five goals in a single UEFA Champions League season after scoring his 5th goal in the competition this season on Tuesday night, April 18.

Osimhen was the center of attraction in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round at Diego Armando Maradona which was his first start in almost a month.

Recall that the 24-year-old Nigerian striker has been sidelined since after the March international break due to a thigh injury. In his absence, Napoli lost 1-0 to AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League tie.

Unfortunately, he could not do much for his team in the second leg as AC Milan qualified for the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

Apart From Osimhen who are other Nigerians with five goals in a single Champions League season

Before Victor Osimhen scored five goals in the 2022-2023 season, one of his compatriot has achieved the feat years before he kicked his first ball.

The first Nigerian to score five goals in a single Champions League season is Obafemi Martins. The retired Nigerian international achieved the feat during the 2004-2005 season while playing for Inter Milan.

Before then, the highest number of goals a Nigerian has ever scored in a single Champions League season was four goals. The first player to score that much in a single season is Victor Ikpeba during the 1997/1998 season while playing for AS Monaco.

After him, Yakubu Aiyegbeni followed in his footsteps. The retired footballer scored four goals during the 2002-2003 UEFA Champions League season while playing for Maccabi Haifa.