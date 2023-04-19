Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Driver Kidnapped

The official driver of the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Daniel Ogoshi has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Naija News gathered from The Nation that the Nasarawa deputy governor’s driver was kidnapped by armed men from the residence of his friend around 9:30 pm at Ombi 2, college of Agric, Kwandere Road Lafia.

It was gathered that Ogoshi’s family friend confirmed the incident, saying he received a call around 9 pm disclosing that his brother had been abducted by kidnappers.

It was gathered that his phone and car were left at the scene of the incident as the said family friend called to report the incident to the police.

However, before the police could find their way there, the kidnappers had left with him from the scene of the incident.

It was learnt that the media officer to the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Eyima, confirmed the incident, saying he was informed about the situation but did not have adequate information on what had transpired.

Similarly, the police public relations officer of the Nasarawa Police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the incident and said that the police were on top of the matter.

He, however, stated that he will not comment further on the issue until proper verification had been done.