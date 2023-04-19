Lawyer Emerges SDP Candidate For Bayelsa Governorship Election

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has elected a legal practitioner, Binalayefa Joshua Osuluku, as its standard flagbearer for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

After a fiercely contested poll, Osuluku reportedly polled 151 votes to defeat his only opponent, Ebinabo Rebecca Doibo, who scored 111 votes, in a delegate election held in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Monday.

The electoral committee chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim, said that the primary election was well coordinated and a winner emerged with an acceptable outcome.

He commended party chieftains involved in ensuring a peaceful disposition before and after the exercise. Ibrahim said they would work with the candidate to take the party to victory in the general election.

“It’s a family affair; the winner elected to carry our flag will be supported by all,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Osuluku said he was humbled by the support of the people and promised to work for the victory of the party by unseating the PDP in the governorship election.

He said: “My vision for Bayelsa State as a crusader of social justice is simply because I believe in equality, accessibility, gender equality. I will ensure youths are gainfully employed and put some in positions to take over the leadership of the state. There will be a paradigm shift from what we have currently in the state.”

Doibo, despite losing the primary election, promised to work with the flagbearer, Naija News understands.

“There’s power in hope. Together, we will restore hope and prosperity and promote the cause of a better future for the next generation. I also feel like I’m a winner in my own right. The victory belongs to the people. I congratulate him and will work with him for the victory of our party,” she said.