It Is Unwise To Fight With Peter Obi Considering All The Things He Has Done – Reno Omokri Warns Factional LP

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has warned the Labour Party (LP) against questioning the authority of it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reno stated this while reacting to the internal crisis in the party over a leadership tussle.

Naija News reports that the factional Chairman of the LP, Bashir Apapa, had declared the Asaba National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party as illegal, stating that Peter Obi is unqualified to rule the country.

He also stated that the presence of the LP flag bearer has exposed him as disobedient to the Federal High Court Order in Abuja, which sustained the restraining order on the National Chairman of the Labour Party and three others from parading themselves as officials of the Party.

Reacting to the internal crisis in the party on Wednesday, Omokri said the factional leaders have to recognise Obi’s sacrifice that transformed the party in less than a year.

He argued that the former Anambra State Governor’s sacrifice was enough for the LP factional leaders to overlook his lapses.

He wrote, “Labour Party is very unwise to have this infighting. No matter the issue the Apapa-led faction has, they ought to recognize that Peter Obi took Labour from zero to hero in less than a year. If someone can achieve that for you, you can as well forgive his lapses!”