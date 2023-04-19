I Will Not Give You My Liver And Kidney Because You Gave Me Private Jet – Dino Melaye To Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Sen. Dino Melaye has claimed that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike gave him his private jet in the past because he felt he had the qualities and credibility to be a governor.

Dino Melaye, however, stated that despite the Rivers Governor support of his ambition in the past, he is under no obligation to go far and beyond for him.

The former lawmaker stated this during an interview on Arise TV.

He said, “I want to tell you [Wike] that you supported me, doesn’t mean that you would ask for my liver and kidney. I will not give it and let me say that Wike himself has always been supported and he owes PDP a lot and anything he is doing for any individual in PDP is like giving back for what PDP has done for him.”

The PDP spokesman noted that Wike is in the habit of always telling people about the help he has rendered to others whilst also forgetting that other people has also helped him.

“For example, he gave N50 million to the family of a late respected traditional ruler in Port Harcourt. He came to a national TV to announce that he gave N50m to that respected Nigerian, a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a respected traditional ruler.

“You don’t do things like that. In fact, the holy book said whatever you do with your right hand, the left hand should not even know. So the truth of the matter is that God can assist you through anybody. But because I refused to support his presidential ambition. When he was helping me, I was qualified, when he was helping me, he felt I had the qualities and credibility to be a governor and that is why he invested his money in me and that is why he gave me his private jet,” he added.