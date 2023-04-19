I Do Not Have Time For Someone Suffering From Post Election Trauma – Dino Melaye Carpets Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has once again called out the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Wike and Melaye have been at each others throat for some time now.

The rift between the duo began after Wike said that Melaye was not competent enough to become the next governor of Kogi State.

Replying Wike, the former federal lawmaker claimed that the governor was displeased with him because he failed to support his presidential bid and also because the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar refused to pick him as the running mate.

Speaking on the situation during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Melaye described Wike as a drug and alcoholic induced individual, saying he has no time to talk about such personality.

According to Melaye, Wike’s actions are triggered by post election trauma.

He said, “Wike is one who is about to be taken off the shelf so I will not bother myself discussing with a man who is about leaving the office and is suffering from post election trauma.

“I want to concentrate seriously on my election and how to rescue the people of Kogi State.

“I do not have time actually for a drug and alcoholic induced individual”.