How The People Of Adamawa Celebrated After INEC Declared Fintiri Winner Of Governorship Election (Video)

There were jubilations on the streets of Adamawa State on Tuesday following the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared Fintiri who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship contest in Adamawa.

The Returning Officer, Muhammed Melee, declared the incumbent governor winner after polling 430,861 votes to defeat his major opponent, Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 398,788 votes.

Following the declaration, celebrations broke out on the streets of Yola, the state capital, and other places as the people danced and celebrated the outcome of the fiercely contested election.

Watch some of the videos that emerged on social media.

I Contested Against Powerful Individuals In Abuja

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri on Tuesday claimed that he contested against powerful individuals in Abuja and not the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani.

Fintiri while speaking on Channels TV said he contested against enemies of democracy in the state.

Speaking on the controversial declaration of Binani as the winner of the governorship election on Sunday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari said he contested against people who feel they own the whole country.