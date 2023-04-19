Hadia El-Rufai Felicitates Actor Deyemi Okanlawon On Birthday

Wife of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Hadiza El-Rufai, on Wednesday, celebrated actor Deyemi Okanlawon on his birthday.

Deyemi has enjoyed a good run with his inclusion in some of the highest-grossing movies in Nigeria such as Blood Sisters, Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman; Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and King of Boys: The Return of the King.

In celebration of his birthday, Deyemi via his official Twitter wrote, “It’s my birthday… Grateful to God for a humbling past, an exciting present and an amazing future!”

Mrs El-Rufai dropped a response, “Happy birthday.”

The actor has flooded his Instagramfeed with sexy photos of himself to mark his day.

Deyemi chose razor-sharp captions for his posts.

He captioned one, “Long year, thankful for everyone in my life…Strength.” The ‘Blood Sisters’ actor captioned another, “What’s in the future…Vision.”

His colleagues and fans have flooded the comment section to celebrate with him.